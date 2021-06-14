Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,571 shares of company stock worth $12,464,165 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

