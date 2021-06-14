Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $49.80

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. 731,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.