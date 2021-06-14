Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $72.50

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

