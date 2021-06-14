Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $82.00

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $80.22. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,038. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $54,404,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.