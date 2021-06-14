Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $24.83

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,354,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

