Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $46.53

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $66,511,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.