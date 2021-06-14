Brokerages Set Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) PT at $10.33

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

MBIO opened at $3.79 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,601 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

