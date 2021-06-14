Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $26.10

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.