Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $20.75

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLTR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 1,503,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,406,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock valued at $172,196,432. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

