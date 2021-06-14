Brokers Set Expectations for Clean Air Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Clean Air Metals in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Clean Air Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

CVE AIR opened at C$0.32 on Monday. Clean Air Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.49.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.