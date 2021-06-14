Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.