Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BF/B stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

