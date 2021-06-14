Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.58 Million

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post sales of $522.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $58,491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after acquiring an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $74.21. 14,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.