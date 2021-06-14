BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives GBX 160.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BT.A. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT.A traded up GBX 4.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.87 ($2.56). 25,494,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,954,023. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.15 ($2.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

