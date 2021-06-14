BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 790,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,690. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,271.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

