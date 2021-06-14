BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,170,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $634,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

