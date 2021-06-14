Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $2,184.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,807.67 on Friday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,783.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 45.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 233.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

