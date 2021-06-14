Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $110.31 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.