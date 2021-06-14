CaixaPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00170048 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00187402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.01074055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.03 or 0.99554080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.