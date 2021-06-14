Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.89. 5,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 795,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

