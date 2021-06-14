Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,572. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.