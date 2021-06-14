Capital Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 4.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.13% of Ecolab worth $79,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

