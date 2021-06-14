Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.81. 8,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

