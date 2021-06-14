Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $36.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.17 million and the highest is $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLP stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $245.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

