CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CLLDY opened at $5.71 on Monday. CapitaLand has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

