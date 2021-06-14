Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $105,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

