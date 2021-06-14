Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUK. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 30,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

