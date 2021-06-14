Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 4,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 600,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79.
In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120 in the last ninety days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casa Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
