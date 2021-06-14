Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 4,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 600,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120 in the last ninety days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casa Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

