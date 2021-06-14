CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%.

Several research firms have commented on CASI. BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 785,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,385. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

