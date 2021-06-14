CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 5,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $236.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

