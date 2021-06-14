CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.34

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from CD Private Equity Fund II’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

About CD Private Equity Fund II

CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

