Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34. Celsius has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

