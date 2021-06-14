Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34. Celsius has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $83.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
