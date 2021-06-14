Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

