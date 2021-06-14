Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 718,414 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $69,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,257. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

