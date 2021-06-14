Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,359 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $144,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.68. 6,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,919. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

