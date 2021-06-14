Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 1,649,083 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649,083 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $42,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after buying an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 152,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. 54,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

