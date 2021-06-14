Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 2,525,549 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525,549 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for about 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.78% of UDR worth $231,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 110.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 907,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

