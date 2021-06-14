Chainlink (LINK) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.82 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00084016 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.