Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.71

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 1610053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $221,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.