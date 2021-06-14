Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.91 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

