Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,444,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

