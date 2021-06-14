Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

