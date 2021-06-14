Christopher Bowden Sells 7,149 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

