CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.

TOU stock traded down C$0.72 on Monday, hitting C$32.53. 1,338,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$34.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.44.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

