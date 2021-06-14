CIBC Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97. Transcontinental has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

