CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 57,469 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,019 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57,469 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Splunk worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

