CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

