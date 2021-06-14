CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

CHD opened at $84.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.