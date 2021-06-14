CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,172 shares of company stock worth $75,161,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.