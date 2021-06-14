CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

